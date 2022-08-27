PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) Upgraded by TheStreet to C

TheStreet upgraded shares of PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX – Get Rating) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report published on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

PHX Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of PHX opened at $3.56 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.19 and a 200-day moving average of $3.19. PHX Minerals has a one year low of $2.07 and a one year high of $4.98. The company has a market cap of $129.70 million, a PE ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Get PHX Minerals alerts:

PHX Minerals Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. PHX Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.11%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of PHX Minerals

In other news, CEO Chad L. Stephens acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.07 per share, with a total value of $92,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 806,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,476,317.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Chad L. Stephens bought 30,000 shares of PHX Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.07 per share, with a total value of $92,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 806,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,476,317.26. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 12,500 shares of PHX Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.07 per share, with a total value of $38,375.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,122,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,724,757.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 151,649 shares of company stock valued at $564,167 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in PHX Minerals in the 2nd quarter worth about $91,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in PHX Minerals by 337.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,036 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 37,060 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its stake in PHX Minerals by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 41,963 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 13,833 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in PHX Minerals in the 2nd quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in PHX Minerals by 374.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 220,885 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 174,348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.37% of the company’s stock.

About PHX Minerals

(Get Rating)

PHX Minerals Inc operates as a natural gas and oil mineral company in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its principal properties are located in Oklahoma, Texas, Louisiana, North Dakota, and Arkansas. As of September 30, 2021, the company owned perpetual ownership of 251,600 net mineral acres; leased 18,298 net acres; and held working interests and royalty interests in 6,457 producing oil and natural gas wells, as well as had 277 wells in the process of being drilled or completed.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PHX Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PHX Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.