CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) Cut to “D+” at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of CURO Group (NYSE:CURO – Get Rating) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on CURO Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on CURO Group to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Shares of CURO Group stock opened at $7.08 on Thursday. CURO Group has a twelve month low of $5.22 and a twelve month high of $20.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.67 million, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 2.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. CURO Group’s payout ratio is -18.64%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CURO. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new stake in CURO Group in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in CURO Group in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CURO Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CURO Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in CURO Group by 181.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,388 shares during the last quarter. 38.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CURO Group Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance products in the United States and Canada. The company offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, demand deposit accounts, credit protection insurance, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

