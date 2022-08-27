Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) Upgraded to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) from a c rating to a b- rating in a report released on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Voya Financial to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Voya Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their target price for the company from $81.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $77.27.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

Voya Financial Stock Performance

Shares of VOYA opened at $62.51 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.48 and a 200-day moving average of $63.90. Voya Financial has a one year low of $56.20 and a one year high of $74.97. The company has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Voya Financial Announces Dividend

Voya Financial ( NYSE:VOYA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $273.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.50 million. Voya Financial had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 8.92%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Voya Financial will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is 15.04%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Voya Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VOYA. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 60.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 471 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Voya Financial during the first quarter worth $33,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in Voya Financial during the first quarter worth $33,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Voya Financial by 93.7% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,232 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Voya Financial during the second quarter worth $36,000.

About Voya Financial

(Get Rating)

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.