Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on VMI. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Valmont Industries from $300.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Roth Capital began coverage on Valmont Industries in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $297.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Northcoast Research began coverage on Valmont Industries in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They set a buy rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company.

Get Valmont Industries alerts:

Valmont Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VMI opened at $284.41 on Thursday. Valmont Industries has a fifty-two week low of $203.30 and a fifty-two week high of $289.98. The firm has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $251.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $243.84.

Valmont Industries Announces Dividend

Valmont Industries ( NYSE:VMI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.36. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Valmont Industries will post 13.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.83%.

Insider Activity at Valmont Industries

In related news, SVP Timothy P. Francis sold 980 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.98, for a total transaction of $279,280.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,692,211.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Valmont Industries news, CEO Stephen G. Kaniewski sold 12,076 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.41, for a total value of $3,253,395.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,844 shares in the company, valued at $11,812,012.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy P. Francis sold 980 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.98, for a total value of $279,280.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,692,211.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Valmont Industries

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Valmont Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $3,287,000. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 9,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 413,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,989,000 after buying an additional 13,748 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 607,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,713,000 after buying an additional 11,117 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Valmont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.