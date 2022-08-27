Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on VMI. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Valmont Industries from $300.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Roth Capital began coverage on Valmont Industries in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $297.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Northcoast Research began coverage on Valmont Industries in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They set a buy rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company.
Valmont Industries Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:VMI opened at $284.41 on Thursday. Valmont Industries has a fifty-two week low of $203.30 and a fifty-two week high of $289.98. The firm has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $251.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $243.84.
Valmont Industries Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.83%.
Insider Activity at Valmont Industries
In related news, SVP Timothy P. Francis sold 980 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.98, for a total transaction of $279,280.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,692,211.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Valmont Industries news, CEO Stephen G. Kaniewski sold 12,076 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.41, for a total value of $3,253,395.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,844 shares in the company, valued at $11,812,012.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy P. Francis sold 980 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.98, for a total value of $279,280.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,692,211.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of Valmont Industries
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Valmont Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $3,287,000. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 9,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 413,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,989,000 after buying an additional 13,748 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 607,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,713,000 after buying an additional 11,117 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.29% of the company’s stock.
Valmont Industries Company Profile
Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Valmont Industries (VMI)
- Why This Dip in Advanced Auto Parts May be an Opportunity
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/22 – 8/26
- Institutional Buying Put A Bottom In Marvell Technology
- Dell Stock Retreats On Weaker Sales, Falls Into Value Terrirtory
- 3 Reasons Dollar General’s Rally Has Legs
Receive News & Ratings for Valmont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.