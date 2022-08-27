Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 27th

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th will be given a dividend of 0.649 per share by the bank on Friday, October 28th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 27th. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has increased its dividend by an average of 5.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a payout ratio of 43.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce to earn $5.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.7%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Performance

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at $49.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1 year low of $45.09 and a 1 year high of $66.24. The company has a market cap of $44.96 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( NYSE:CM Get Rating ) (TSE:CM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 26.74% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.85 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CM shares. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$82.00 to C$78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Friday, May 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$83.50 to C$84.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$84.00 to C$83.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 501.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,968 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 14,980 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 75.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 941,255 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,689,000 after buying an additional 404,220 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 54.6% in the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 6,598 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 100.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,494 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 1,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,976 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 4,698 shares during the last quarter. 43.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Featured Articles

