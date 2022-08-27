BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSGM) COO Purchases $11,300.00 in Stock

BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSGMGet Rating) COO John Sieckhaus purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.13 per share, with a total value of $11,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ BSGM opened at $1.08 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.74 and a 200-day moving average of $0.99. BioSig Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $4.10.

BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGMGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. BioSig Technologies had a negative net margin of 22,438.64% and a negative return on equity of 253.64%. Sell-side analysts expect that BioSig Technologies, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioSig Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of BioSig Technologies by 394.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 85,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 68,509 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of BioSig Technologies by 24.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 125,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 24,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of BioSig Technologies by 6.7% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 345,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 21,618 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

BioSig Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as medical device company. The company's proprietary product includes precise uninterrupted real-time evaluation of electrograms electrophysiology (PURE EP) system, a signal processing platform that combines hardware and software to address known challenges associated to signal acquisition that enables electrophysiologists to see signals and analyze in real-time.

