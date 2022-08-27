BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSGM) COO Purchases $11,300.00 in Stock

BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSGM – Get Rating) COO John Sieckhaus purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.13 per share, with a total value of $11,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
BioSig Technologies Stock Down 6.1 %
NASDAQ BSGM opened at $1.08 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.74 and a 200-day moving average of $0.99. BioSig Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $4.10.
BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. BioSig Technologies had a negative net margin of 22,438.64% and a negative return on equity of 253.64%. Sell-side analysts expect that BioSig Technologies, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.
BioSig Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as medical device company. The company's proprietary product includes precise uninterrupted real-time evaluation of electrograms electrophysiology (PURE EP) system, a signal processing platform that combines hardware and software to address known challenges associated to signal acquisition that enables electrophysiologists to see signals and analyze in real-time.
