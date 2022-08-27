BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSGM) COO Purchases $11,300.00 in Stock

BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSGM – Get Rating) COO John Sieckhaus purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.13 per share, with a total value of $11,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

BioSig Technologies Stock Down 6.1 %

NASDAQ BSGM opened at $1.08 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.74 and a 200-day moving average of $0.99. BioSig Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $4.10.

BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. BioSig Technologies had a negative net margin of 22,438.64% and a negative return on equity of 253.64%. Sell-side analysts expect that BioSig Technologies, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of BioSig Technologies

BioSig Technologies Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioSig Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of BioSig Technologies by 394.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 85,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 68,509 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of BioSig Technologies by 24.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 125,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 24,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of BioSig Technologies by 6.7% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 345,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 21,618 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

BioSig Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as medical device company. The company's proprietary product includes precise uninterrupted real-time evaluation of electrograms electrophysiology (PURE EP) system, a signal processing platform that combines hardware and software to address known challenges associated to signal acquisition that enables electrophysiologists to see signals and analyze in real-time.

Featured Articles

