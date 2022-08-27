Kenneth L. Londoner Purchases 12,000 Shares of BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSGM) Stock

BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSGM – Get Rating) CEO Kenneth L. Londoner bought 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.09 per share, for a total transaction of $13,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,772,988 shares in the company, valued at $1,932,556.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
BioSig Technologies Price Performance
Shares of BioSig Technologies stock opened at $1.08 on Friday. BioSig Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $4.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.99.
BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. BioSig Technologies had a negative net margin of 22,438.64% and a negative return on equity of 253.64%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BioSig Technologies, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About BioSig Technologies
BioSig Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as medical device company. The company's proprietary product includes precise uninterrupted real-time evaluation of electrograms electrophysiology (PURE EP) system, a signal processing platform that combines hardware and software to address known challenges associated to signal acquisition that enables electrophysiologists to see signals and analyze in real-time.
Read More
