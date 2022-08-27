Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE) Major Shareholder Kwok Hang Ng Sells 2,000 Shares

Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Rating) major shareholder Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of 7.49, for a total transaction of 14,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 420,000 shares in the company, valued at 3,145,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Kwok Hang Ng also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 24th, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of 7.67, for a total transaction of 15,340.00.

On Friday, August 19th, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of 7.35, for a total transaction of 14,700.00.

On Wednesday, August 17th, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of 7.51, for a total transaction of 15,020.00.

On Wednesday, August 10th, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of 7.00, for a total transaction of 14,000.00.

On Monday, August 8th, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of 6.83, for a total transaction of 13,660.00.

On Friday, August 5th, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of 6.37, for a total transaction of 12,740.00.

On Wednesday, July 20th, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of 5.56, for a total transaction of 11,120.00.

On Monday, July 18th, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of 5.22, for a total transaction of 10,440.00.

On Friday, July 15th, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of 4.96, for a total transaction of 9,920.00.

On Thursday, June 23rd, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of 5.11, for a total transaction of 10,220.00.

Backblaze Trading Down 5.0 %

NASDAQ BLZE opened at 7.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is 5.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is 8.16. The stock has a market cap of $239.34 million and a P/E ratio of -5.10. Backblaze, Inc. has a 52 week low of 4.81 and a 52 week high of 36.50.

Institutional Trading of Backblaze

Backblaze ( NASDAQ:BLZE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported -0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.30 by -0.07. Backblaze had a negative return on equity of 62.67% and a negative net margin of 52.11%. Equities research analysts predict that Backblaze, Inc. will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Backblaze during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Backblaze by 275.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in Backblaze during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Backblaze during the second quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Backblaze during the first quarter valued at $117,000. Institutional investors own 12.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on BLZE shares. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Backblaze from $23.00 to $16.50 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on shares of Backblaze from $21.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 20.38.

About Backblaze

Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers cloud services to store, use, and protect data in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.

