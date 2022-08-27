Veritable L.P. Makes New $1.75 Million Investment in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Veritable L.P. bought a new position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 31,840 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,749,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SHEL. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. 11.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Shell alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on SHEL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Shell from GBX 2,850 ($34.44) to GBX 3,000 ($36.25) in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Shell from GBX 2,570 ($31.05) to GBX 2,860 ($34.56) in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Shell in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. HSBC cut their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,700 ($32.62) to GBX 2,550 ($30.81) in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Shell from GBX 2,450 ($29.60) to GBX 2,550 ($30.81) in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,134.13.

Shell Price Performance

Shell Dividend Announcement

SHEL stock opened at $54.88 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $209.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.68. Shell plc has a 52-week low of $44.90 and a 52-week high of $61.67.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.05%.

Shell Profile

(Get Rating)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.