Picton Mahoney Asset Management Makes New $1.50 Million Investment in Arena Fortify Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AFAC)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Arena Fortify Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AFAC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,501,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arena Fortify Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $248,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Arena Fortify Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $250,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arena Fortify Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $444,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new position in shares of Arena Fortify Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,001,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Arena Fortify Acquisition by 86.7% in the 1st quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 992,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,911,000 after acquiring an additional 460,792 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AFAC opened at $10.06 on Friday. Arena Fortify Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.55 and a 52-week high of $10.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.00.

Arena Fortify Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on acquisition candidates within the natural resources industry.

