Picton Mahoney Asset Management Purchases Shares of 150,000 PowerUp Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PWUPU)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in PowerUp Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PWUPU – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,509,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Condor Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of PowerUp Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $219,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of PowerUp Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $302,000. First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of PowerUp Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $576,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new stake in PowerUp Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,351,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PowerUp Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,521,000.

PowerUp Acquisition Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:PWUPU opened at $10.13 on Friday. PowerUp Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.98 and a twelve month high of $11.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.09.

PowerUp Acquisition Company Profile

PowerUp Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and acquire a business within the interactive media, digital media, sports, entertainment, and/or leisure areas.

