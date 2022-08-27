Picton Mahoney Asset Management Purchases Shares of 150,000 PowerUp Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PWUPU)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in PowerUp Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PWUPU – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,509,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Condor Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of PowerUp Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $219,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of PowerUp Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $302,000. First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of PowerUp Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $576,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new stake in PowerUp Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,351,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PowerUp Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,521,000.
PowerUp Acquisition Trading Down 0.1 %
NASDAQ:PWUPU opened at $10.13 on Friday. PowerUp Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.98 and a twelve month high of $11.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.09.
PowerUp Acquisition Company Profile
PowerUp Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and acquire a business within the interactive media, digital media, sports, entertainment, and/or leisure areas.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PowerUp Acquisition (PWUPU)
- Why This Dip in Advanced Auto Parts May be an Opportunity
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/22 – 8/26
- Institutional Buying Put A Bottom In Marvell Technology
- Dell Stock Retreats On Weaker Sales, Falls Into Value Terrirtory
- 3 Reasons Dollar General’s Rally Has Legs
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWUPU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PowerUp Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PWUPU – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for PowerUp Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerUp Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.