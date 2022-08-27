105,000 Shares in Onyx Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:ONYX) Acquired by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Onyx Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:ONYX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 105,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Onyx Acquisition Co. I in the first quarter worth approximately $699,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Onyx Acquisition Co. I during the fourth quarter worth $9,910,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Onyx Acquisition Co. I during the fourth quarter worth $2,973,000. Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in Onyx Acquisition Co. I during the fourth quarter worth $7,627,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in Onyx Acquisition Co. I during the fourth quarter worth $164,000.

NASDAQ:ONYX opened at $10.08 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.01. Onyx Acquisition Co. I has a 52 week low of $9.81 and a 52 week high of $10.50.

Onyx Acquisition Co I does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on general industrials sectors, such as aerospace and defense, air freight and logistics, airlines, building products, commercial services and supplies, construction and engineering, electrical equipment, industrial conglomerates, machinery, marine, professional services, road and rail, distributors, and transportation infrastructure, as well as the construction technology sector.

