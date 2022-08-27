SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Stock Holdings Increased by Wintrust Investments LLC

Wintrust Investments LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, City State Bank bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Price Performance

SDY stock opened at $126.37 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $113.22 and a 12 month high of $133.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $123.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.85.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.