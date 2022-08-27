Picton Mahoney Asset Management Makes New $2 Million Investment in Sizzle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SZZL)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Sizzle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SZZL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,995,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sizzle Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $249,000. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sizzle Acquisition during the first quarter worth $249,000. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sizzle Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $481,000. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sizzle Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $496,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Sizzle Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $499,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Sizzle Acquisition alerts:

Sizzle Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ SZZL opened at $10.06 on Friday. Sizzle Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $10.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.04.

About Sizzle Acquisition

Sizzle Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on investing in the restaurant, hospitality, food and beverage, retail, consumer, food and food related technology, and real estate industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SZZL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sizzle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SZZL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sizzle Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sizzle Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.