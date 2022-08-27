Insider Buying: Global Business Travel Group, Inc. (NYSE:GBTG) VP Purchases 2,500 Shares of Stock

Global Business Travel Group, Inc. (NYSE:GBTG – Get Rating) VP Vliet Christopher Van purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.83 per share, for a total transaction of $19,575.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 59,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,603.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Global Business Travel Group Stock Performance

NYSE GBTG opened at $7.27 on Friday. Global Business Travel Group, Inc. has a one year low of $5.16 and a one year high of $10.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Global Business Travel Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $882,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Global Business Travel Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Global Business Travel Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global Business Travel Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Finally, Dendur Capital LP acquired a new stake in Global Business Travel Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Global Business Travel Group

Separately, Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Global Business Travel Group in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price target on the stock.

Global Business Travel Group, Inc provides business-to-business (B2B) travel platform. The company's platform offers a suite of technology-enabled solutions to business travelers and corporate clients, travel content suppliers, and third-party travel agencies. Its platform manages travel, expenses, and meetings and events for companies.

