Picton Mahoney Asset Management Purchases Shares of 200,000 Bullpen Parlay Acquisition (NASDAQ:BPAC)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Bullpen Parlay Acquisition (NASDAQ:BPAC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,974,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BPAC. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bullpen Parlay Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $1,593,000. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bullpen Parlay Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $3,888,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bullpen Parlay Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $9,650,000.

Bullpen Parlay Acquisition Stock Performance

Bullpen Parlay Acquisition stock opened at $10.00 on Friday. Bullpen Parlay Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $10.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.92.

Bullpen Parlay Acquisition Company Profile

Bullpen Parlay Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of online real money gaming, technology, sports, digital media, hospitality, and leisure.

