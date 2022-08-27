Picton Mahoney Asset Management Cuts Stock Holdings in Ross Acquisition Corp II (NYSE:ROSS)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management decreased its holdings in shares of Ross Acquisition Corp II (NYSE:ROSS – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 199,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,666 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Ross Acquisition Corp II were worth $1,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Tegean Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ross Acquisition Corp II in the fourth quarter worth approximately $284,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.14% of the company’s stock.

Ross Acquisition Corp II Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of ROSS opened at $9.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.80. Ross Acquisition Corp II has a 1 year low of $9.63 and a 1 year high of $10.56.

Ross Acquisition Corp II Company Profile

Ross Acquisition Corp II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palm Beach, Florida.

