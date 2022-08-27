US Bancorp DE Decreases Stock Holdings in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

US Bancorp DE reduced its holdings in shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,585 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 23,243 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned 0.23% of Coupa Software worth $17,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Coupa Software by 336.8% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 10,161.1% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,847 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares during the period. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

Coupa Software Stock Performance

Shares of COUP opened at $58.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of -12.29 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.42. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 52-week low of $50.54 and a 52-week high of $270.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Coupa Software ( NASDAQ:COUP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 6th. The technology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.05). Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 47.72% and a negative return on equity of 17.87%. The business had revenue of $196.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.57) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.94.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Mark Riggs sold 2,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total transaction of $111,156.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,505.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Coupa Software news, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total value of $32,955.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,170 shares in the company, valued at $229,808.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mark Riggs sold 2,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total transaction of $111,156.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,505.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,113 shares of company stock worth $1,210,703. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Coupa Software Profile

(Get Rating)

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.