US Bancorp DE Sells 3,657 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

US Bancorp DE cut its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 145,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,657 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.12% of Clorox worth $20,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CLX. State Street Corp grew its position in Clorox by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,223,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,768,000 after acquiring an additional 327,488 shares during the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Clorox during the 4th quarter worth $44,971,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Clorox by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 606,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,766,000 after buying an additional 178,636 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Clorox by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 600,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,428,000 after buying an additional 128,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Clorox during the 4th quarter worth $17,609,000. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on CLX shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Clorox from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays increased their price target on Clorox from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Clorox from $127.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Clorox from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Clorox to $129.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Clorox has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $129.83.

Clorox Price Performance

Clorox Increases Dividend

CLX stock opened at $144.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $143.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.86. The stock has a market cap of $17.83 billion, a PE ratio of 38.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $120.50 and a 1 year high of $186.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th were issued a $1.18 dividend. This is a boost from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 26th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 126.88%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director A D. David Mackay sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total value of $140,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,378. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Clorox Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

