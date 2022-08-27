US Bancorp DE Sells 15,813 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

US Bancorp DE cut its stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,074 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,813 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned 0.13% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $23,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CHKP. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 107.0% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. 91.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CHKP stock opened at $121.68 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.21. The firm has a market cap of $15.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.60. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12 month low of $107.85 and a 12 month high of $149.62.

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $571.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.40 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 35.15% and a return on equity of 25.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CHKP. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $145.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.00.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

