US Bancorp DE Reduces Stock Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

US Bancorp DE lowered its position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,063 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.10% of W.W. Grainger worth $25,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter worth about $214,942,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 1st quarter worth about $245,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 4,813.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 113,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,561,000 after purchasing an additional 110,700 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter worth about $45,783,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,312,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,198,558,000 after purchasing an additional 76,183 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 2,330 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.03, for a total transaction of $1,165,069.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,998,359.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GWW shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $421.00 to $448.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $399.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $505.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of W.W. Grainger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $518.57.

Shares of GWW stock opened at $566.24 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $507.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $495.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.81 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.23. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52 week low of $391.16 and a 52 week high of $588.62.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $7.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.65 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 57.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 28.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.72 per share. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.14%.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

