American Century Companies Inc. Sells 149,564 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

American Century Companies Inc. reduced its stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 53.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,779 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 149,564 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.27% of HubSpot worth $62,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the fourth quarter worth about $37,916,000. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 5,536 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,649,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 22,463 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,844,000 after purchasing an additional 3,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,147 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get HubSpot alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HUBS shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $350.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $675.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $461.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $546.60.

HubSpot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HUBS opened at $335.33 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $325.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $386.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -166.00 and a beta of 1.61. HubSpot, Inc. has a one year low of $257.21 and a one year high of $866.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $421.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.67 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 9.89% and a negative net margin of 6.28%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,630,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.20, for a total value of $2,373,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 675,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,478,427.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,630,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,200 shares of company stock valued at $5,004,730. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

About HubSpot

(Get Rating)

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.