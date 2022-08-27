American Century Companies Inc. Purchases 1,494,618 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) by 101.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,974,739 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,494,618 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.42% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $57,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Riverview Trust Co grew its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 83.6% in the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 2,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 80.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 59.5% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period.

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of HST stock opened at $18.24 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.91. The company has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 11.29, a quick ratio of 11.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.10 and a 12-month high of $21.63.

Host Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

Host Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:HST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.12). Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 13.34%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. Analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 30.00%.

Insider Activity

In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, VP Nathan S. Tyrrell sold 10,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $224,847.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 379,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,964,985. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on HST. StockNews.com upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.83.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

