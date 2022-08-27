American Century Companies Inc. Acquires 1,000 Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 390,579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Franco-Nevada worth $62,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FNV. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 201,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,967,000 after acquiring an additional 2,784 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on FNV. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $180.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$225.00 to C$205.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Franco-Nevada from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Franco-Nevada presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.38.

Franco-Nevada Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of NYSE FNV opened at $126.96 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $130.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.80. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 1-year low of $122.38 and a 1-year high of $169.32. The firm has a market cap of $24.31 billion, a PE ratio of 31.74, a PEG ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 0.62.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.06. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 57.33% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The company had revenue of $352.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Franco-Nevada Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is 32.00%.

Franco-Nevada Profile

(Get Rating)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV).

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.