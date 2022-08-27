American Century Companies Inc. Acquires 858,481 Shares of Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,972,624 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 858,481 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 11.51% of Entravision Communications worth $63,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EVC. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Entravision Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Entravision Communications by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 100,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 12,470 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Entravision Communications by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 307,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after buying an additional 9,747 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Entravision Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Entravision Communications by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,101,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,807,000 after purchasing an additional 23,693 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EVC opened at $5.35 on Friday. Entravision Communications Co. has a 52-week low of $4.21 and a 52-week high of $9.34. The stock has a market cap of $454.37 million, a P/E ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.04 and its 200 day moving average is $5.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Entravision Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

EVC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Entravision Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. TheStreet raised Entravision Communications from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as an advertising, media, and technology solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Digital, Television, and Audio. It reaches and engages Hispanics across acculturation levels and media channels. The company's portfolio encompasses integrated end-to-end advertising solutions, including digital, television, and audio properties.

