American Century Companies Inc. Acquires 210 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 369,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.13% of Ecolab worth $65,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at $337,443,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,885,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,430,288,000 after buying an additional 1,403,200 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 1st quarter valued at $223,516,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 1st quarter valued at $153,507,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 792.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 596,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $105,356,000 after buying an additional 529,831 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ECL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Ecolab from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Ecolab to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Ecolab from $200.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Argus dropped their price objective on Ecolab from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Northcoast Research began coverage on Ecolab in a report on Friday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.12.

Shares of Ecolab stock opened at $165.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.10 billion, a PE ratio of 43.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $162.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.50. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $143.82 and a 12 month high of $238.93.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 8.17%. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 53.13%.

In other Ecolab news, major shareholder William H. Gates III acquired 149,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $171.47 per share, for a total transaction of $25,581,609.30. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 30,834,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,287,233,553.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ecolab news, major shareholder William H. Gates III acquired 149,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $171.47 per share, for a total transaction of $25,581,609.30. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 30,834,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,287,233,553.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.74, for a total value of $533,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,756,652.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 274,284 shares of company stock worth $47,244,385. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

