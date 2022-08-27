Intersect Capital LLC Takes Position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VTR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Ventas by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,175,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $257,884,000 after purchasing an additional 195,933 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Ventas by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ventas during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $246,000. LDR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ventas by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC now owns 189,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in Ventas by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 634,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,175,000 after purchasing an additional 42,964 shares during the period. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VTR. Evercore ISI set a $59.00 price objective on Ventas in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Ventas from $62.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Capital One Financial began coverage on Ventas in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Ventas from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ventas presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.80.

Shares of Ventas stock opened at $48.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 966.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.69. Ventas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.44 and a fifty-two week high of $64.02.

In other news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 17,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total transaction of $981,882.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 767,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,335,982.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

