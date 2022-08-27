First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,344,126 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 100,045 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.75% of First Republic Bank worth $217,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FRC. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 106.6% during the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 6,880 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 3,550 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 43.2% during the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 31,554 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,115,000 after buying an additional 9,523 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 16.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,530,079 shares of the bank’s stock worth $410,127,000 after buying an additional 355,064 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 44.9% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 875,922 shares of the bank’s stock worth $141,987,000 after buying an additional 271,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC boosted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 4.4% during the first quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 649,014 shares of the bank’s stock worth $105,205,000 after buying an additional 27,190 shares in the last quarter. 94.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on FRC shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $170.00 to $171.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $194.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Compass Point set a $175.00 price target on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of First Republic Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $210.00 to $188.00 in a report on Friday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.33.

First Republic Bank Stock Performance

Shares of FRC stock opened at $155.64 on Friday. First Republic Bank has a one year low of $133.37 and a one year high of $222.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $155.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.11.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The bank reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.11. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

First Republic Bank Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 28th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 27th. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is currently 13.35%.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

