Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 47,751 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,740,584 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 47,751 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.68% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $228,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 14,423 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,680 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 16,527 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,015,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Francisco Fortanet sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,237 shares in the company, valued at $2,154,625. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider De Villeplee Christoph Fauchon sold 629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.59, for a total value of $83,399.11. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,084,586.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Francisco Fortanet sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,237 shares in the company, valued at $2,154,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

International Flavors & Fragrances Trading Down 4.1 %

Several brokerages have commented on IFF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $165.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $160.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $147.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.14.

IFF stock opened at $114.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $119.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.70. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a one year low of $105.38 and a one year high of $155.00. The stock has a market cap of $29.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.99.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.12. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 7.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This is an increase from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is presently 126.40%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

