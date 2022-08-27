Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $244.52 Million Stock Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,834,622 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 358,279 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.14% of Skyworks Solutions worth $244,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,602 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 454 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

SWKS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet downgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.45.

In related news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 5,858 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total value of $657,619.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,137,193.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SWKS stock opened at $102.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $102.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $16.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.20. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.76 and a 12-month high of $186.87.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.11% and a return on equity of 30.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. This is an increase from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 31.51%.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

