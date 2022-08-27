Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Grows Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 57.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,025 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,673 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,680,408 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $456,702,000 after acquiring an additional 78,886 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,162,933 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $328,062,000 after acquiring an additional 69,278 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,815,980 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $120,637,000 after acquiring an additional 795,400 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,777,077 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $118,970,000 after acquiring an additional 14,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oldfield Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at about $107,911,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Southwest Airlines Price Performance

LUV opened at $37.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.66. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52-week low of $34.36 and a 52-week high of $56.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The airline reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.39. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 67.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus cut Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Raymond James raised Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Friday, April 29th. Susquehanna raised Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.06.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.