American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,461,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 23,710 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.80% of American Water Works worth $241,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AWK. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $309,240,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of American Water Works by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,192,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,058,165,000 after acquiring an additional 906,203 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in shares of American Water Works by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,724,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,269,966,000 after acquiring an additional 416,138 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in shares of American Water Works by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,829,469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,100,953,000 after acquiring an additional 252,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in American Water Works by 1,573.0% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 251,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,712,000 after purchasing an additional 236,929 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at American Water Works

In other news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.10, for a total transaction of $105,405.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,728,008.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Water Works Stock Down 2.7 %

AWK opened at $151.09 on Friday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a one year low of $129.45 and a one year high of $189.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $151.21 and its 200-day moving average is $153.02. The company has a market capitalization of $27.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.43.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.05. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 33.99%. The company had revenue of $937.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.655 per share. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 8th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AWK shares. HSBC reduced their price objective on American Water Works to $172.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on American Water Works from $139.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on American Water Works in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on American Water Works from $149.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.57.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

