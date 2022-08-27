Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Raises Stock Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 15.6% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 9,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 5,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Discover Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DFS opened at $102.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $28.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $101.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.13. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $88.02 and a 52-week high of $133.78.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.19. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 34.89% and a return on equity of 36.35%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.55 EPS. Discover Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 15.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DFS shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services to $134.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services to $132.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $130.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Discover Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.56.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.