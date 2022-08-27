Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,088 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of O. TFG Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 1.1% during the first quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 12,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 1.1% during the first quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 14,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 2.2% during the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 8,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 30.3% during the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Realty Income from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Realty Income from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.14.

Realty Income Stock Down 1.6 %

Realty Income Announces Dividend

Shares of Realty Income stock opened at $69.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.86 and its 200 day moving average is $68.99. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $62.28 and a twelve month high of $75.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The firm also recently announced a sep 22 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 280.19%.

Realty Income Profile

(Get Rating)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.