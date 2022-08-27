Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 756 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 756 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in Omnicom Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,081,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $893,408,000 after purchasing an additional 194,813 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Omnicom Group by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,071,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $518,163,000 after purchasing an additional 272,980 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Omnicom Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,374,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $319,993,000 after purchasing an additional 38,529 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Omnicom Group by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,046,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $223,242,000 after purchasing an additional 368,109 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Omnicom Group by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,606,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $190,956,000 after purchasing an additional 504,221 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on OMC shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Omnicom Group to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Edward Jones cut shares of Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $73.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.90.

In related news, VP Michael J. Obrien sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.47, for a total transaction of $1,268,460.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 131,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,239,885.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE OMC opened at $68.45 on Friday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.31 and a 1 year high of $91.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.65 and its 200 day moving average is $74.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.84.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.12. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 39.15%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. Omnicom Group’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 20th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is currently 45.83%.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

