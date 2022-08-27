Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Invests $214,000 in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 10.5% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 103.5% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 200,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,725,000 after buying an additional 102,237 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 8.5% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,514,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 17.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 13.6% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Stock Performance

NYSE:OMC opened at $68.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.65 and its 200-day moving average is $74.81. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.31 and a 1-year high of $91.61.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 39.15% and a net margin of 9.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 20th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on OMC shares. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Omnicom Group from $73.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup raised their price target on Omnicom Group to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Edward Jones cut Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.90.

Insider Transactions at Omnicom Group

In related news, VP Michael J. Obrien sold 18,000 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.47, for a total value of $1,268,460.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 131,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,239,885.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

