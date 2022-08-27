Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Increases Stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $1,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAA. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter valued at $278,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 91.7% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 18,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,302,000 after acquiring an additional 8,969 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,527,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 61,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,067,000 after acquiring an additional 13,399 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 421,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,609,000 after acquiring an additional 17,518 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 1,355 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.27, for a total value of $252,395.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,344,105.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Performance

MAA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $238.00 to $211.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $188.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $221.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.64.

NYSE MAA opened at $173.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.09, a P/E/G ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $175.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $189.20. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $158.85 and a 1-year high of $231.63.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $495.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.64 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 31.30% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.28 EPS for the current year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.04%.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

(Get Rating)

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.