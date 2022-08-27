Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,838 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 39.6% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 234,361 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after buying an additional 66,520 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 6.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 267,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after buying an additional 17,014 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 72.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,370,741 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,448,000 after buying an additional 575,881 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 124.5% during the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 69,824 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 38,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 5.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,049,705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,450,000 after buying an additional 389,183 shares during the last quarter. 77.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

Lumen Technologies Stock Performance

LUMN opened at $10.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.55, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.97. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.31 and a 1-year high of $14.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

Lumen Technologies Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.29%. Lumen Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 51.55%.

A number of brokerages have commented on LUMN. TheStreet cut shares of Lumen Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Lumen Technologies from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 5th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.