Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $1.58 Million Stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,962 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $1,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ANSS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS in the 4th quarter valued at about $255,302,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in ANSYS by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,652,495 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,069,567,000 after buying an additional 209,554 shares during the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP increased its holdings in ANSYS by 47.6% in the first quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 505,822 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $160,674,000 after buying an additional 163,085 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in ANSYS by 151.7% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 254,532 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $80,852,000 after buying an additional 153,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, swisspartners Ltd. increased its holdings in ANSYS by 19,064.8% in the first quarter. swisspartners Ltd. now owns 152,360 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 151,565 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

ANSS opened at $254.31 on Friday. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $225.92 and a 1-year high of $413.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.81, a P/E/G ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $259.51 and a 200-day moving average of $276.98.

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.16. ANSYS had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 22.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

ANSS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on ANSYS in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an “initiates” rating on shares of ANSYS in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on ANSYS to $329.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on ANSYS from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on ANSYS from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ANSYS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $277.55.

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.18, for a total value of $204,944.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,041 shares in the company, valued at $1,035,223.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

