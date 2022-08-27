Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Has $333,000 Stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CHD. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. 84.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Church & Dwight Price Performance

Church & Dwight stock opened at $85.30 on Friday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.34 and a 52 week high of $105.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $90.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $20.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.34.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Church & Dwight from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Church & Dwight from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Barclays reduced their target price on Church & Dwight from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Church & Dwight from $104.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.79.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

