Handelsbanken Fonder AB Cuts Holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its stake in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 136,197 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 6,515 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $3,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Franklin Resources by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,532,069 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $929,900,000 after purchasing an additional 933,075 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,613,180 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $288,455,000 after acquiring an additional 701,374 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,140,085 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $171,673,000 after acquiring an additional 144,639 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,018,953 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $140,129,000 after acquiring an additional 111,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,487,563 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $150,289,000 after acquiring an additional 224,921 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.50% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources Stock Down 3.2 %

Franklin Resources stock opened at $26.49 on Friday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.61 and a twelve month high of $38.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.20.

Franklin Resources Dividend Announcement

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 20.25%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is 34.52%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Franklin Resources Inc acquired 1,968,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.70 per share, with a total value of $25,000,000.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,938,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,019,699.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Franklin Resources news, insider Franklin Resources Inc purchased 1,968,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.70 per share, for a total transaction of $25,000,000.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,938,559 shares in the company, valued at $50,019,699.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jed A. Plafker sold 19,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total value of $556,197.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,746,511.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 3,797,252 shares of company stock valued at $33,344,686 and sold 77,502 shares valued at $2,216,491. 23.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BEN shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Franklin Resources in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.88.

Franklin Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Featured Stories

