Pinebridge Investments L.P. Trims Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. decreased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 135,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,658 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $13,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veritable L.P. raised its position in WEC Energy Group by 1.8% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 8,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in WEC Energy Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 228,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the first quarter valued at $210,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in WEC Energy Group by 38.6% in the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC raised its position in WEC Energy Group by 16.8% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on WEC Energy Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Bank of America raised WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on WEC Energy Group from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.50.

WEC Energy Group Stock Down 1.3 %

WEC Energy Group stock opened at $104.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $33.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.20, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.28. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.84 and a fifty-two week high of $108.39.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 15.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.7275 per share. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.21%.

Insider Transactions at WEC Energy Group

In other news, EVP Robert M. Garvin sold 31,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total transaction of $3,280,530.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,152,771.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP William Mastoris sold 4,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total value of $492,637.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,230.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert M. Garvin sold 31,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total value of $3,280,530.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,152,771.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 47,586 shares of company stock valued at $4,968,059. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

