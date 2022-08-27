Equitable Trust Co. Purchases 3,231 Shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Equitable Trust Co. raised its position in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) by 132.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,664 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,231 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Alarm.com were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ALRM. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alarm.com in the first quarter valued at $28,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alarm.com in the first quarter valued at $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 9,583.3% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 581 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Alarm.com during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 81.3% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,423 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alarm.com alerts:

Insider Activity at Alarm.com

In related news, Director Simone Wu sold 697 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.74, for a total transaction of $44,426.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,879. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Alarm.com news, Director Simone Wu sold 697 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.74, for a total value of $44,426.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,879. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 6,820 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total value of $515,592.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,744,960.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,500 shares of company stock worth $1,986,523 in the last ninety days. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alarm.com Price Performance

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ALRM shares. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on Alarm.com from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Roth Capital upped their target price on Alarm.com from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com lowered Alarm.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Raymond James upped their target price on Alarm.com from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Alarm.com from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alarm.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.80.

ALRM opened at $67.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.29. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.99 and a 12-month high of $90.69. The company has a current ratio of 6.27, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.25, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.18.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $212.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.93 million. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 5.29%. Alarm.com’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alarm.com Profile

(Get Rating)

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, Internet of Things, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alarm.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alarm.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.