Equitable Trust Co. Has $317,000 Position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Equitable Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GDX. PSI Advisors LLC raised its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 40,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 20,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 7,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 26,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 30,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

GDX stock opened at $24.90 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.25. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $24.38 and a twelve month high of $41.60.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

