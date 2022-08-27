Equitable Trust Co. Buys New Shares in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Equitable Trust Co. bought a new stake in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 1.1% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 2.9% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 5,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 0.9% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 18,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 81.0% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. 74.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Houlihan Lokey stock opened at $79.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.96 and its 200-day moving average is $87.56. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.23 and a 1 year high of $122.62. The company has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.67.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HLI. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $106.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.40.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

