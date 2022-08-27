Equitable Trust Co. Takes Position in Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT)

Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTGet Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 13,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in Duck Creek Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Duck Creek Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 84.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. 71.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DCT opened at $12.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -150.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.10. Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.02 and a 1-year high of $50.90.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCTGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $72.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.08 million. Duck Creek Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.93% and a positive return on equity of 0.69%. Duck Creek Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DCT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Duck Creek Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Duck Creek Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

In other news, insider Eva F. Harris bought 3,516 shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.25 per share, for a total transaction of $50,103.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 76,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,839.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides Duck Creek Policy, a solution that enables insurers to develop and launch new insurance products and manage various aspects of policy administration ranging from product definition to quoting, binding, and servicing; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

