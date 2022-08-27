Equitable Trust Co. Invests $372,000 in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF)

Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new position in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,289 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of AppFolio in the fourth quarter worth $88,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in AppFolio during the first quarter worth $226,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in AppFolio by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,351 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in AppFolio during the first quarter worth $273,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in AppFolio during the fourth quarter worth $307,000. 66.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AppFolio Stock Performance

NASDAQ APPF opened at $105.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.97. AppFolio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.92 and a twelve month high of $139.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of -80.15 and a beta of 1.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AppFolio ( NASDAQ:APPF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The software maker reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.51). AppFolio had a negative net margin of 11.04% and a negative return on equity of 16.01%. The company had revenue of $117.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. Research analysts forecast that AppFolio, Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. TheStreet downgraded AppFolio from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AppFolio news, CTO Jonathan Walker sold 10,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.91, for a total transaction of $1,034,104.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 596,502 shares in the company, valued at $59,000,012.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Jonathan Walker sold 10,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.91, for a total transaction of $1,034,104.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 596,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,000,012.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Timothy K. Bliss sold 8,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.25, for a total transaction of $910,908.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,068. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,367 shares of company stock worth $5,875,523 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 22.23% of the company’s stock.

AppFolio Company Profile

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a platform to leverage process automation, easy to use interface, and the optimization of common workflows for property management companies, as well as completes and records critical transactions in the system and give its customers access to the data they need to run their business; AppFolio Property Manager Plus, which offers customizable workflows that allow customers to digitize their existing processes, performance insights, intelligent revenue management, and integrations through selected partners and dedicated strategic account managers; and AppFolio Investment Management, a solution that is designed to enable real estate investment management organizations to manage investor relationships through enhancing transparency and streamlining certain business processes.

Further Reading

