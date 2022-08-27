Equitable Trust Co. Raises Stake in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

Equitable Trust Co. increased its holdings in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) by 49.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,421 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Dorman Products were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in Dorman Products by 6.2% in the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 2,233 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Dorman Products by 71.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 372 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of Dorman Products by 0.6% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 28,151 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Dorman Products by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,827 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dorman Products by 5.4% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,641 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DORM shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Dorman Products in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Dorman Products from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of Dorman Products from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd.

Dorman Products Trading Down 3.4 %

Dorman Products stock opened at $94.56 on Friday. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.43 and a 12 month high of $122.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 21.39 and a beta of 0.52.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.02). Dorman Products had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 8.96%. The company had revenue of $417.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

About Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry worldwide. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

