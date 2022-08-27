Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) Stake Boosted by Equitable Trust Co.

Equitable Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE – Get Rating) by 34.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,650 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,805 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co. owned approximately 0.24% of Lakeland Industries worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LAKE. Private Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lakeland Industries by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 648,258 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $14,067,000 after purchasing an additional 164,742 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Lakeland Industries by 261.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 212,975 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,622,000 after buying an additional 153,975 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Lakeland Industries by 93.4% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 52,259 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 25,242 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Lakeland Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Lakeland Industries by 3,407.4% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,417 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 10,120 shares in the last quarter. 89.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LAKE shares. StockNews.com raised Lakeland Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. TheStreet raised Lakeland Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th.

Lakeland Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LAKE opened at $14.20 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.17. The firm has a market cap of $108.93 million, a P/E ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 0.33. Lakeland Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.98 and a 1 year high of $24.53.

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $27.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.60 million. Lakeland Industries had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 6.26%. On average, research analysts predict that Lakeland Industries, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lakeland Industries

(Get Rating)

Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells industrial protective clothing and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market worldwide. It offers limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, toxic and/or lethal chemicals, and biological toxins; and firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire.

