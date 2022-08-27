Equitable Trust Co. Sells 304 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Equitable Trust Co. lowered its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,410 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 304 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 17.7% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 14,973 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,472,000 after buying an additional 2,249 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 994.3% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 201,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,099,000 after buying an additional 182,830 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $335,106,000. Ascent Group LLC bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,217,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 43.6% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,603 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 6,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.14, for a total transaction of $1,874,674.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 809,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $242,984,039.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Old Dominion Freight Line Trading Down 5.1 %

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $285.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $278.80 and a 200-day moving average of $280.63. The stock has a market cap of $31.93 billion, a PE ratio of 26.50, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.04. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52-week low of $231.31 and a 52-week high of $373.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 20.77% and a return on equity of 35.07%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.8 EPS for the current year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is 11.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ODFL shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $310.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $288.00 to $279.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $282.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $285.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $292.13.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

(Get Rating)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.